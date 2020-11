Feminist & Gender Studies is proud to announce Savanah McDaniel (Feminist & Gender Studies '18) recently joined the Colorado College Admissions Office as Admissions Coordinator.

In her new position, Savanah will be working on the following programs and projects: Operations, Communications, Data, the Admissions Volunteer Program, the Student Ambassador Program, Outreach, and Access.

Congratulations, Savanah! We are so proud to know you!