CC Donates 3,670 Items for COVID-19 Efforts

The Colorado College Athletics Department, Campus Safety, and the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College donated a total of 3,670 items to a local hospital to help with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) were 1,560 gloves, 1,600 surgical masks, 470 N95 masks, and 40 biohazard bags.



Pete Zeitz, Campus Safety supervisor, and Catherine Buckley, assistant director for community connections, delivered the items to nearby Penrose Hospital. As more supplies are gathered, they also will be delivered, says Director of Campus Safety Maggie Santos.

