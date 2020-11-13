Friday Feature: Diabolique

While America has the likes of Psycho and other horror masterpieces, France has its own thriller classic in Diabolique. A 1955 French Thriller film, Diabolique was one of many examples of the French symbolist movement. When two women plot to murder their husband and lover, things take a turn for the worst when the body goes missing. Supernatural occurrences and thrills make up the majority of the film, keeping the viewers on their toes in surprise. The pacing of the film kept my eyes glued to the screen, waiting to see what would happen next with the characters. In our weird modern times, a black and white film like this brings new kinds of enjoyment and thrills that many experienced in the past. Whether you want to experience a new psychological horror or even if you want to practice your French, this film is perfect to watch. (Highly recommend you turn on the English subtitles, if you aren't trying to practice.)

- Al Lo



Diabolique is only available to those with a CC single-sign-on account. First, log in to your library account on the Tutt home page (https://www.coloradocollege.edu/library). Search for Kanopy, then follow the viewing link. It might make you re-login with your single-sign-on info. Once in Kanopy, a search for Diabolique will bring it up.

Or, if you're already logged in, you may be able to hop directly to https://coloradocollege.kanopy.com/video/diabolique.

Don't hesitate to reach out to us here or via email, if you have any trouble!

PS If you don't have a CC account, it's worth investigating whether your local library also has Kanopy - you might be able to stream the same film through them! PPLD, here in Colorado Springs, has Kanopy access as well.