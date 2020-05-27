On the Block Plan

Block Plan courses and learning can be supplemented with library resources and academic support services.

While learning away from campus whether for a summer class or individual research or personal learning, there are many resources CC faulty, staff and students have access to. A library guide to Online Courses will help you locate and access materials while the Library Partners Page links to support (such as the Solution Center), collections and services (like the Writing and Quantitative Reasoning Centers).

If you are taking a summer class and not sure about starting your research, run into some dead ends, or are seeking some suggestions about how to round out your research, please contact a reference librarian either via the Chat option on the library's homepage or directly by emailing a librarian.

What are classes like at CC? Watch a video to get an idea of "— What CC Professors Want You to Know".