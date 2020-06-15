Interim Leadership Positions Announced

Colorado College has announced a series of interim leadership roles as President Jill Tiefenthaler prepares to leave the college in August to become the CEO of National Geographic. A national search is underway for the new president of CC.

Provost Alan Townsend previously was named to serve in the interim after President Tiefenthaler’s departure, until a new president arrives. However, Townsend is leaving Colorado College at the end of June. He will become the dean of the W. A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation at the University of Montana.

Beginning July 1, Mike Edmonds, dean of students and vice president for Student Life, and Robert Moore, senior vice president for Finance and Administration, will become acting co-presidents until a new president is selected. Dean of the Faculty Claire Oberon Garcia will serve in both the dean and acting provost roles.



Edmonds joined CC nearly 30 years ago, dedicating himself to improving the student experience, residential life, student opportunities, campus safety, and career planning at the college. In addition, his strong ties in the community help Colorado College meaningfully connect with partners and leaders in the city and region.



Moore joined the college almost 12 years ago and manages the college’s finances, Human Resources, Facilities, dining operations, purchasing, and the bookstore’s operations.



An Academic Advisory Council will advise Acting Presidents Edmonds and Moore. Its membership includes:

Acting Provost and Dean of the Faculty Claire Oberon Garcia

Professor of Comparative Literature and German William Davis

Professor of Sociology Kathy Giuffre

Professor of Music Michael Grace ’63, M.A. ’64 (who served as acting president in 1992-93)

(who served as acting president in 1992-93) Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry Neena Grover

Associate Professor and Director of Feminist and Gender Studies Heidi Lewis

Rochelle Dickey-Mason ’83 will serve as acting dean of students/acting vice president for Student Life.



“This will be a year of transition and flexibility, as we navigate a presidential search and the challenges of the pandemic,” says Susie Burghart ’77. “I am thankful to all of these college leaders for their talents, expertise, and commitment to the college as they step into these important new roles. We are fortunate to have their many strengths, relevant experience, great understanding of the college, and wise counsel to keep CC strong, nimble, creative, and moving forward.”