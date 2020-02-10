CC Named a 2019-20 Top Producer of Fulbrights

List published in Chronicle of Higher Education

Colorado College has been named a Fulbright top-producing institution and appears on the 2019-20 Top Producers of Fulbright U.S. Scholars and Students, a list published annually in The Chronicle of Higher Education. Being named a Fulbright top-producer is based on the four Colorado College grantees awarded in Spring 2019 and currently in the field. In that competition cycle, CC had 23 applicants, with six finalists offered grants and four accepting.

For this year’s competition cycle, the Fulbright U.S. Student Program has announced its semifinalists for the 2020-21 grant year, and Colorado College has 10 Fulbright semifinalists. Of the 10, eight are study/research semifinalists and two are English teaching assistant semifinalists, and their grant proposals encompass the globe. Notifications of final award status will be announced later this spring, with the timing of notifications varying by country.

This year more than half of CC’s 18 Fulbright applicants, or 56%, advanced to semifinalist status. Colorado College's 2020-21 Fulbright semifinalists are:

Emma Carlson ’20 , University of Sheffield study award in Medical Sciences, United Kingdom

, research award in materials science, Spain Allison Gish ’20 , English Teaching Assistant award, Czech Republic

, research award in economics, Argentina Bita Kavoosi ’20 , research award in international relations, China

, research award in ethnomusicology, Indonesia Charlotte Majercik ’20 , English Teaching Assistant award, Nepal

, research award in biology, Panama Willa Serling ’20 , research award in public health, Indonesia

“This is a tremendous achievement,” says Colorado College President Jill Tiefenthaler. “Making it to the semifinalist round is an enormous accomplishment, and reflects the hard work and dedication of our students.” Tiefenthaler also noted the work of CC’s Fulbright committee, consisting of Fulbright Program Adviser Roy Jo Sartin, and committee members Heather Powell Browne, Tess Powers, Allen Bertsche, and Chelsea Walter.

Colorado College has had numerous Fulbright semifinalists; last year CC had a record 12 semifinalists, six of whom went on to become finalists. In 2018, CC had seven semifinalists, with five going on to become finalists, and in 2017 the college had five semifinalists, with two becoming finalists. Read about CC's previous Fulbright winners and the various awards received by CC’s students and recent alumni.

The semifinalist applications have been forwarded by the Fulbright National Screening Committee to the Fulbright Commission or U.S. Embassy in the host country for final review.

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program offers research, study, and teaching opportunities in more than 140 countries to recent graduates and graduate students. During their grants, Fulbright recipients meet, work, live with, and learn from the people of the host country, sharing daily experiences. The program facilitates cultural exchange through direct interaction on an individual basis in the classroom, field, home, and in routine tasks, allowing the grantee to gain an appreciation of others’ viewpoints and beliefs, the way they do things, and the way they think.