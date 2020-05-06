What is Mindfulness; How are You Coping Now?

What does mindfulness mean to you? In a new series of Q&As, we asked people around the Colorado College campus what mindfulness means to them and how they are surviving and thriving in the new circumstances we find ourselves in. Any guesses as to who said this? “At times, the best thing you can do for yourself is to wrap up in a blanket, break out the Doritos, and watch Netflix. We just need a break sometimes.”

Check it out:

Jane Hilberry

Heather Horton

Coco Turvold '21

Isabel Marshall '22

Kara Thomas '21

Molly Seaman '21