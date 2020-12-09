Theo Hooker ’18 Named a Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ Honoree

Forbes has named Theo Hooker ’18 to its “30 Under 30” list for his work in building Reforestation Hubs—public-private partnerships designed to rejuvenate American city environments and economies. Cambium Carbon co-founders Hooker, Marisa Repka, and Ben Christensen were recognized as members of the Forbes“30 Under 30” Class of 2021 in the social impact category.

Cambium Carbon is a circular economy startup reforesting America by enabling local wood economies. Through the Reforestation Hub model, the enterprise saves fallen city trees from landfills, turns them into their best use, and channels revenues into new tree planting—all while creating local jobs, supporting local economies, and fighting climate change.

Hooker, who graduated from Colorado College with a degree in mathematical economics, says “We started Cambium to help imagine a new business model that positively impacts local environments and communities while being financially sustainable as well. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the lack of resilience embedded in parts of our economy, and the Reforestation Hub model is an opportunity to build back better from the pandemic and create a more resilient future.”

Forbes notes that “in the 10 years since we published the first Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ list, the world has changed dramatically, but one thing has not: our history of spotting young innovators on the verge of making it big.”

While at CC, Hooker received a Watson fellowship for his project “Feeding the Earth and Ourselves,” which focused on the complexity of food systems. The project took him to India, Spain, Kenya, England, the Netherlands, and Fiji.

That was not the first major award Hooker received during his Colorado College career. Hooker, an academic All-American, was the goalkeeper for the CC men’s soccer team, and named Co-Defensive Player of the Year by the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference, setting a program record for goalkeeping. He earned all-SCAC honors four times and was a two-time second-team selection, including his freshman season when he was named the league’s Newcomer of the Year.

