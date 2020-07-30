Tess Gattuso ('15) featured on WeforShe

Feminist & Gender Studies is proud to announce Tess Gattuso (Feminist & Gender Studies '15) was recently featured on the "Ones to Watch" list published by WeforShe, a "women's advocacy group that finds practical ways to bring about a gender-balanced landscape in television."

Tess was featured for her multi-cam half-hour special "Two Moms and a Dad" about a "progressive college professor living with her wellness coach wife and adolescent son" who "takes in her loud-mouthed, self-made father after he's charged with tax evasion."

Tess is a writer, comedian and content creator based in Los Angeles. After getting her start in television as the Writers’ PA for Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Tess became a Content Producer for Comedy Central and contributes to The New Yorker and Reductress. She has written for Disney, AwesomenessTV, and Little Dot Studios, and has created a 10x10 digital comedy series for screen reality studio Bazelevs. She also served as a Writer-in-Residence and voice actor at Toonstar, and is also a house performer at Second City, where she improvises hour-long musicals.

You can check out her comedy on Twitter and Instagram.

Congratulations, Tess! We are so proud to know you!