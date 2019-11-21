Take a Book Home for Fall Break

Fill your travel time with some recreational reading by borrowing a book or two (or twelve), from Tutt Library over fall break.

Along with the thousands of book in the Garden Level, browse the Leisure Reading on the 4th floor for new publications.

- Use the catalog identify locations of books.

- Look at the Books You Can Love and How to Find Them guide

- Ask the person next to you to name a favorite book and check that out.

If you don't have room in your carry-on, you can always logon to the Tutt Library website and read journal articles and electronic books provided you have internet access.

See you back in December to finish up the block!

And safe travels to all, even if you are just planning on walking to the store.