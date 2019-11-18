Susanna Penfield ('20) Published in the Journal of Humanistic Studies

Feminist & Gender Studies is proud to announce that Susanna Penfield (Feminist & Gender Studies '20) will be publishing an article entitled "Innocent Victim: Representations of the Child in Humanitarian Ad Campaigns" in the winter 2020 edition of Carleton College's Undergraduate Journal of Humanistic Studies (UJHS).

UJHS is a peer-reviewed academic journal that "promotes undergraduate research in the humanities and social sciences. The goal is to present papers that bring to light new narratives and fresh points of view. Highlighting work that challenges dominant perspectives, the UJHS serves as a forum for contributors and readers to reconsider their position within the context of their society."