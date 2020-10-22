Spencer Spotts ('17) Joins ETR as Marketing Coordinator

Feminist & Gender Studies is proud to announce Spencer Spotts (Feminist & Gender Studies '17) recently joined ETR as the Marketing Coordinator of their brand new Marketing & Communications team.

Driven by their mission to "improve health and increase opportunities for youth, families, and communities," ETR "embraces the purposeful inclusion of all people as a means to honor and respect difference, and to elevate the strengths brought by diversity of experience, perspective, and expertise." Along these lines, their team of health educators, program developers, trainers, curriculum specialists, writers, editors, graphic artists, librarians, publication and distribution experts, technologists and social scientists focus primarily on HIV, sexual and reproductive health, alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs, school-based health and wellness, and equity and inclusion in STEM.

As Marketing Coordinator, Spencer "creates and coordinates science-based, forward-thinking, inclusive marketing content for internal and external newsletters, blogs, and other platforms." Additionally, they "provide support across multiple agency initiatives and projects as well as contribute to the development, execution, and regular evaluation of ETR’s marketing strategy."

Congratulations, Spencer! We are so proud to know you!