Niyat Ogbazghi ('19) Joins 5280 Magazine

Feminist & Gender Studies is proud to announce Niyat Ogbazghi (Feminist & Gender Studies '19) was recently hired in a Marketing internship at 5280: Denver's Mile High Magazine.

According to 5280, which started in 1993, its stories like “Denver’s Top Doctors,” “Denver’s Best Bargains,” and their annual restaurant guide “quickly became the focus of discussions at cocktail parties and water coolers all over town, not to mention frequent coverage in other area media. Today’s 5280 has more readers than any local magazine in Colorado. In fact, in Denver, 5280 outsells most national publications.”