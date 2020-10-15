Next CC Conversation: Election 2020: What’s at Stake?

Join Colorado College faculty scholars at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct 22 for the next installment of our CC Conversations series, “CC Conversation on Election 2020: What’s at Stake?”

A panel of scholars and specialists will focus on the 2020 election season, each bringing his or her own academic expertise to the conversation. From the future of the Supreme Court to the ongoing issues of voter suppression and political representation, five faculty members will hold an informative, engaging, and thought-provoking discussion.

The event will be moderated by CC Associate Professor of Political Science Elizabeth Coggins, who currently holds the Ray Werner Junior Professorship and the Glenn Brooks Professorship for Innovation in Education. Her research centers on political behavior in the United States context, with a focus on ideological identification, public opinion, policy mood, and political psychology.

Panelists include:

Dana Wolfe, associate professor and chair of political science. Wolfe studies United States politics, with specific interests in gender and politics, public opinion, public policy, and Congress. Her most recent projects focus on the rise of women in Colorado politics.

Doug Edlin, McHugh Professor of American Institutions and Leadership and professor of political science. Edlin teaches courses on the courts, constitutional and comparative law, legal theory, and the history and politics of race in the U.S. judicial system. He is the author of "Common Law Judging" and "Judges and Unjust Laws," and the editor of "Common Law Theory."

Michael Sawyer, assistant professor in Race, Ethnicity, & Migration Studies and the Department of English. He is the founder and director of the Africana Intellectual Project at Colorado College and recently published the monograph "Black Minded: The Political Philosophy of Malcolm X.”

Mike Angstandt, assistant professor of Environmental Studies. He teaches courses in environmental policy and law. His research explores the ways that new environmental law concepts spread globally and the domestic mechanisms that can advance their implementation.

Pre-registration is required. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. If you miss the pre-registration, join us on CC’s Facebook page for live stream of the event.

If you’d like to submit questions for the panelists, please email them to communications@coloradocollege.edu

This is the fifth in a series of CC Conversations to date. CC Conversations engages the issues, events, and moments of our time, in-depth and online. The series centers the scholarly expertise and research of Colorado College faculty, staff, students, and alumni and utilizes the online digital space to further the college’s educational mission.

