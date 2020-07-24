Natalie Dupille ('13) Publishes In Spite of Ourselves

Feminist & Gender Studies is proud to announce Natalie Dupille ('13) recently published In Spite of Ourselves, a full watercolor comic that follows Natalie and her partner Allie through a 140-mile bike trip through Central Oregon.

Natalie, a cartoonist and illustrator based in Seattle, employs creative art to focus on documenting travel, relationships, and the natural world. Her work has appeared in many publications and anthologies including The New Yorker, WIRED, The Washington Post, and The Stranger. Natalie was also a founding member of and inaugural artist at the Pacific Science Center’s Artist-in-Residence Program.

Click here to read a review of In Spite of Ourselves by Ryan C. of Four Color Apocalypse.

Click here to see Natalie's work in The New Yorker, including a piece published alongside Tess Gattuso (Feminist & Gender Studies '15) just this month.

Congratulations, Natalie! We are so proud to know you!