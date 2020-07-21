Madi Doerre ('19) Joins the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee

Feminist & Gender Studies is proud to announce Madi Doerre (Sociology Major and Feminist & Gender Studies Minor '19) recently joined the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) in its Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Department!

"Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee serves as both the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States. The USOPC is focused on protecting, supporting and empowering America’s athletes, and is responsible for fielding U.S. teams for the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games, and serving as the steward of the Olympic and Paralympic movements in the U.S."

The Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Department handles management of the diverse talent pipeline and pathway development programs; the education, engagement, and enactment of inclusion program development; grant identification; and diversity and inclusion consulting within the Olympic and Paralympic family.

Congratulations, Madi! We are so proud to know you!