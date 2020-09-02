Mad Wallace Releases “Okapi”

From noise complaints on Cache La Poudre, to sunny jams on Yampa — from CC’s Battle of the Bands and on to Denver! The music of Mad Wallace could be likened to a mystical river trip, winding its way through mountainous canyons, surging through heart thumping rapids, and swirling into the high plains, just to look up at the stars with your best friends and say “let’s go again!” Blending intricate progressive-rock passages with joyous improvised jams, the band is defining a new sound of the West they like to call “ColoRock N’ Roll.”

The Quartet, based in Denver, CO, is comprised of Jake Lauer ’17 (drums), Jamie Rushford ’17 (guitar, vocals), Jake Sabetta ’17 (guitar, vocals), and Cory Kauffman (bass). The band’s presence on stage reflects more than just musical technique, it sheds a light on the friendship that lies at the core of the band.

Listen to their full-length studio album “Okapi” on Spotify and other streaming services. Their “Keep On” music video is a tribute to community in the pandemic. You can also follow Mad Wallace on Instagram @mad.wallace and visit their website: https://madwallace.com.

We want to celebrate CC artists and musicians near and far! Please email alumni@coloradocollege.edu with your favorite CC artists and musicians so we can share their work with our community. Congratulations, Mad Wallace!