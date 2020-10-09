Happy Homecoming Weekend!

While in-person festivities are postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, virtual Homecoming programming is happening Oct. 10-11.

View a video message from CC’s Acting Co-President Mike Edmonds.

Saturday, Oct. 10 — The Sounds of Colorado College brings you “Homecoming Virtual Dance Party” from 9-11 p.m. MDT. Director of the Fine Arts Center Idris Goodwin will open the set, and we’ll then be joined by student musicians, DJ Sai and DJ Bichonfrisé. This is a virtual event, not a gathering. Sign up here.

Sunday, Oct. 11 — Join Professor Emeritus and former Dean of the College Susan Ashley along with Associate Professor and Chair of the English Department Steve Hayward from 2-3 p.m. MDT for an "Inside the Block" discussion of the founding, past, and present of the Block Plan. Sign up here.

The CC community also recognizes the following recipients of this year’s Alumni Association Awards:

Raleigh Anne Bowden ’74 , Louis T. Benezet Award

, Louis T. Benezet Award Lance Cheslock ’83 , Louis T. Benezet Award

, Louis T. Benezet Award Christine Moon Schluter ’65, P’91 , Lloyd E. Worner Award

, Lloyd E. Worner Award Susan Grace , Gresham Riley Award

, Gresham Riley Award Victor Nelson-Cisneros , Gresham Riley Award

, Gresham Riley Award Shawn Sears ’98 and Laura Dickerson Sears ’99, Spirit of Adventure Award

This year, the Class of 1970 is celebrating their 50th anniversary. Congratulations to these alumni!