Friday Feature: Briceida Cuevas Cob in World Literature Today
Kite, by Briceida Cuevas Cob I really enjoyed Briceida Cuevas Cob's poem "Kite". Her use of imagery and rhyme emphasized the tender message of the poem for me, and being able to see the poem written in three different languages only furthered my enjoyment of the poem. I am personally very fond of comparing languages for differences and similarities, and reading the poem in English and Spanish each provided their own unique experience that I appreciated being able to read side by side in the poet's own words. Even though I was only able to read two versions, being able to see it in Yucatec Maya and further compare the languages visually was another gift of its own. (Inez Olivas) Access information: This poem is available online to CC students and employees as part of the library's paid journal subscriptions. You can search in the OneSearch box on the library home page for Kite Briceida Cuevas Cob and the first result should be the right one! You will need to log in with your single sign in ID to access it. Or you can also go directly to https://www-jstor-org.coloradocollege.idm.oclc.org/stable/20621841 (which, again, will require single-sign-on). Folks with a CC sign-on can also browse all back issues of World Literature Today, the journal in which this poem appears, at https://www-jstor-org.coloradocollege.idm.oclc.org/journal/worllitetoda To read four more multilingual poems by Cuevas Cob, freely available online to everyone, check out http://www.latinamericanliteraturetoday.org/en/2018/may/four-poems-briceida-cuevas-cob .