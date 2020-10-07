Dr. Petra Jans Pederson ('15) Earns Ph.D. from University of Texas

Feminist & Gender Studies is proud to announce Dr. Petra Jans Pederson (Biochemistry major and Feminist & Gender Studies minor '15) recently earned a Ph.D. from UT Health San Antonio, where she studied Integrated Biomedical Sciences on the Physiology & Pharmacology track. Dr. Pederson defended her dissertation, "Novel Approaches to Improving the Treatment of Triple Negative Breast Cancer," under the mentorship of Dr. Susan Mooberry, this past May.

Since graduating from Colorado College, Dr. Pederson has published in the Journal of Natural Products (2017) and in Tetrahedron Letters (2017). Her most recent article, "Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Cells Exhibit Differential Sensitivity to Cardenolides from Calotropis gigantea," co-authored with Shengxin Cai, Chase Carver, Douglas R. Powell, April L. Risinger, Tanja Grkovic, Barry R. O’Keefe, Susan L. Mooberry, and Robert H. Cichewicz, was published by the Journal of Natural Products this past July.

Dr. Pederson has also presented her research at the University of Chicago and received the Greehey M.D. and Ph.D. Endowment (2016-2017) and the Best Poster Presentation Faculty Choice (2016) awards.

Congratulations, Dr. Pederson! We are so proud to know you!