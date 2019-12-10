City Council Unanimously Approves Robson Arena

Colorado College’s Robson Arena moved closer to reality on Dec. 10 when the Colorado Springs City Council officially approved CC’s on-campus arena.

Following a presentation from the Robson Arena project team and comments from the public, the council voted unanimously to approve the arena, which will allow the Colorado College hockey team to play its games on campus for the first time in the 80-plus year history of the program.

“I believe this is a fabulous project,” says city council member Jill Gaebler. Fellow council member Yolanda Avila agreed, saying, “I think this is a great use of land and an amazing project. I will wholeheartedly support this.”

The arena, named for Edward J. Robson, Colorado College class of 1954 and the building’s largest donor, is part of CC’s master plan that was approved by the college’s Board of Trustees in 2015. The multi-purpose arena will offer a wealth of opportunities not only for Colorado College, but also for the Colorado Springs community and the larger Pikes Peak region. The venue could host regional, national, and international events in partnership with the USOC and related governing bodies, further enhancing Colorado Springs’ vision to become America's Olympic City.

“This is a transformational moment for CC Tiger hockey, Colorado College, downtown Colorado Springs, and economic development for the Pikes Peak region,” says CC’s Vice President and Director of Athletics Lesley Irvine. “We are excited to finally be able to host our fans in a state-of-the-art, Colorado College Tigers-branded, home-ice facility with action close to the ice.”

Construction of the 3,400-seat Robson Arena is expected to begin with a groundbreaking ceremony on Feb. 15, 2020, and a projected opening date in the fall of 2021. The arena is situated on the southeast side of the CC campus, bordered by Nevada Avenue and Cache La Poudre, Tejon, and Dale streets, and will provide opportunities for continued retail uses along Tejon Street. In addition to the varsity hockey team, the new arena will serve intramurals, the college’s club teams, student life activities, academics, and community hockey leagues.

“We’re hearing from many fans who look forward to grabbing dinner downtown and then attending a CC hockey game or C4C event. Out-of-town and/or out-of-state visitors will also enjoy a positive experience and great impression of Colorado Springs,” says Irvine.

She also noted that student athletes benefit when their practice and game facility is on campus, allowing them to more quickly and easily get to the ice and giving them more time dedicate to academics. Additionally, coaches’ ability to recruit the best student players from the U.S. and beyond will be enhanced when prospective students see the on-campus, state-of-the art-venue, supported by both college and community fans.

Approximately $35.4 million has been raised to date, including $26.2 million in gifts and pledges and $9.2 million in City for Champions funding. This is the largest amount raised so far for a building on the Colorado College campus.

For more information, visit Robson Arena Planning & Design.