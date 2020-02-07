CC’s Tiger Changes its Stripes!

Athletics Unveils Refreshed Logos

CC’s Department of Athletics unveiled refreshed logos on Friday, Feb. 7, amid several events celebrating and showcasing the updated design.

It’s been 30 years since the current tiger shield logo was designed, and a lot has changed at CC in three decades.

The development of the Ed Robson Arena provided the ideal opportunity to consider an athletics logo update, and the construction of the new building, currently underway, allows for the unveiling and display of the refreshed logo to CC, the Colorado Springs community, and regional fans.

“This is an exciting day for the Tigers,” says Colorado College Vice President and Director of Athletics Lesley Irvine. “The logo refresh speaks directly to the momentum of CC athletics on campus. It also allows us an opportunity to build on visibility and identity in a focused and consistent way. We love the new look!”

The refreshed logo and accompanying visual identity system provide the opportunity for all Colorado College athletics teams to appear unified and consistent in their uniforms and sports gear. This allows CC teams to look their best during competition, and promotes a modern, professional-looking presentation to opponents and the public.

CC engaged alumni, students, faculty, and staff, and worked with Joe Bosack and Co., a leader in sports team logos and identity. Last spring, the firm held a series of focus groups with student athletes, athletics staff, student leaders, faculty and staff, local alumni, and the Board of Trustees to review logo versions and discuss the essential elements that the updated logo needed to express. Athletics staff and the Board of Trustees weighed in on options and the stakeholder group selected the final logo.

The interlocking CC logo will be displayed at center ice at the Broadmoor World Arena and center court in Reid Arena in CC’s El Pomar Sports Center.