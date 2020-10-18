Casey Schuller Jordan ('16) Earns Ed.M. and Joins College of the Atlantic

Feminist & Gender Studies is proud to announce Casey Schuller Jordan (Sociology major and Feminist & Gender Studies minor '16) recently earned an Ed.M. in Higher Education and Higher Education Administration from the Harvard University Graduate School of Education and joined the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, ME as an Admissions Counselor for Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, the Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, and the Southwest.

Since graduating from Colorado College, Casey has also worked as Assistant Dorm Head for the High School Boarding Program, Middle School Office Coordinator and Admission Visit Manager, and Volleyball Coach at The Athenian School in Danville, CA; Events Coordinator and Office Coordinator at Camp Beech Cliff in Mount Desert, ME; and and Graduate Student Intern in the Office of Global Services at Northeastern University.

Since 2013, she has also served as a founding member and member of the Board of Directors for the Rumphius Foundation, which seeks to "educate young people about sustainability and healthy living."

Last, but certainly not least, Casey happily married her partner Finn Jordan on August 1.

Congratulations, Casey! We are so proud to know you!