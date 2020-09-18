Page Settings

    News & Events

    Atiya Harvey ('18) Joins the Center for Children and Young Adults

    Feminist & Gender Studies is proud to announce Atiya Harvey (Feminist & Gender Studies '18) has joined the Center for Children and Young Adults (CCYA) as an Assistant Educational Instructor. 

    CCYA, established in 1981 and located in Marietta, GA, is a "transformative, model program whose mission is to provide safe and suitable housing, youth development activities and comprehensive supportive housing services for at-risk homeless youth who have been abandoned, abused, neglected and/or sexually exploited."

    Congratulations, Atiya! We are so proud to know you!

