Atiya Harvey ('18) Joins the Center for Children and Young Adults

Feminist & Gender Studies is proud to announce Atiya Harvey (Feminist & Gender Studies '18) has joined the Center for Children and Young Adults (CCYA) as an Assistant Educational Instructor.

CCYA, established in 1981 and located in Marietta, GA, is a "transformative, model program whose mission is to provide safe and suitable housing, youth development activities and comprehensive supportive housing services for at-risk homeless youth who have been abandoned, abused, neglected and/or sexually exploited."

Congratulations, Atiya! We are so proud to know you!