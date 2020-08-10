Anna Regan ('18) Earns MAT and Joins Empowerment Community High School

Feminist & Gender Studies is proud to announce Anna Regan (Feminist & Gender Studies '18) recently earned her Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) degree from the Relay Graduate School of Education and will be joining Empowerment Community High School teaching 9th grade Ethnic Studies with an emphasis on Geography.

Anna earned her MAT through the Rocky Mountain Prep Fellowship program, while teaching elementary school at Rocky Mountain Prep, whose mission is "educate scholars with the rigorous academic program, character development, and personalized support necessary to be successful in a four-year college and life." Further, their "vision is to close the opportunity gap that exists between students from low-income households and their wealthier peers."

Congratulations, Anna! We are so proud to know you!