Allison Leialoha Milham is at The Press

Allison Leialoha Milham is an educator, artist and songwriter of Native Hawaiian descent, and a visiting professor at The Press at CC this block. She is teaching book arts and letterpress printing.

She holds a BFA in Studio Art from San Francisco State University and an MFA in Book Arts from the University of Alabama. Her award-winning, hand-printed and bound project, Uluhaimalama – Legacies of Lili‘uokalani, is an immersive and layered work which uses her own renditions of Queen Lili‘uokalani’s compositions as a lens to explore Hawai‘i’s political history and contemporary struggles for sovereignty. Milham’s work is held in multiple public collections including The Library of Congress, Bainbridge Island Museum of Art and Yale University Arts Library.

Find out more about her and view some of her work online at Morning Hour Studio.

Artist Statement

Art-making allows me to explore and bridge gaps in my understanding of myself and the world. I aim to illuminate aspects of our humanity with which we’re unaware of or have lost touch with; giving voice to unsung heroes and untold histories. Art becomes simply a vehicle for putting forth information, raising awareness and encouraging positive action. I value community-engaged creative practices, and focus on raising awareness around social and environmental issues I see as critical. My work is increasingly influenced by Indigenous social movements and relationship with place.

Artist Allison Leialoha Milham will speak about her interdisciplinary work in printing, book arts, music and activist as part of CC's Design Week. Her talk is over lunch at 12:15 pm (with food!) in the Tutt Event Space, on Tuesday, 3/3.

For the full Design Week schedule: https://www.coloradocollege.edu/academics/dept/art/newsevents/design-week/2020.html