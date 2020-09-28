A Virtual Homecoming

Full Story

On-campus activities for Homecoming at Colorado College have been postponed until October 2021, but that doesn’t mean we can’t connect with each other and have a good time. The Block Plan is turning 50, alumni have reunion years, and we’re ready to dance!

Save these dates and join us for virtual programing Oct. 9-11.

Friday, Oct. 9 — Watch your inbox for a video message from Colorado College Co-President Mike Edmonds to kick-off the weekend.

Saturday, Oct. 10 — Claim your ticket by signing up in advance for a “Homecoming Virtual Dance Party.” Our DJ will be playing songs for all generations of CC alumni and students — and we’ll be dancing the night away from 9-11 p.m. MDT. The Dance Party is brought to you by SoCC – the Sounds of Colorado College.

Sunday, Oct. 11 — Join Professor Emeritus and former Dean of the College Susan Ashley along with Associate Professor and Chair of the English Department Steve Hayward from 2-3 p.m. MDT for an Inside the Block discussion of the founding, past, and present of the Block Plan. This is not your typical history lesson. Hayward and Ashley will bring this story to life as they share a conversation about their collaboration over the past three years leading up to the forthcoming release of Ashley’s book “The Block Plan: An Unrehearsed Educational Venture” and the documentary feature “The Block Plan” which Hayward wrote and co-directed. Sign up here.

Please note: Virtual events on Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11, may be joined 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.