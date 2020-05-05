Susanna Penfield (‘20) joins the National Alliance of Community Development

Please join me in congratulating our very own Susanna Penfield (Feminist and Gender Studies and Political Science double major, ‘20) who will begin a year-long position as Program Assistant for the National Alliance of Community Economic Development Associations (NACEDA) in Washington, DC starting this June. Sponsored by both AmeriCorps and the Coalition for Nonprofit Housing and Economic Development (CNHED), the program assistant will support NACEDA in further building the capacity of state and regional community development associations to provide support to locally-based organizations that serve low- and moderate-income communities across the country.

Congratulations Susanna!