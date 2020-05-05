Sakina Bhatti (‘22) Elected CCSGA President

Please join me in congratulating our very own Sakina Bhatti (Feminist and Gender Studies and Political Science double major, ‘22) on her recent election as President of the Colorado College Student Government Association (CCSGA).

According to the CCSGA website, “The Colorado College Student Government Association (CCSGA) is comprised of members democratically elected by the Colorado College student body. CCSGA gives students a crucial role in the campus-wide development of an enriching college experience. CCSGA strives to make life at Colorado College not only intellectual, but also enjoyable and meaningful. In addition to being a source of support for student organizations and events, CCSGA is also a forum for cooperative action and provides a voice calling for progress. CCSGA is dedicated to the improvement of Colorado College and is driven by the passion and determination of its students.”

Congratulations Sakina!