Natanya Pulley Publishes Short Story Collection

Colorado College Assistant Professor of English and Diné writer Natanya Ann Pulley has published a new book of experimental and speculative fiction, “With Teeth.” In this collection of short stories, Pulley reimagines and fuses fables, mysteries, horror, and ghost stories with the surreal and hallucinatory. She experiments with voice, form, and genre, crafting a chorus of women’s voices who are in the process of reclaiming and telling their own stories as they slip through the cracks of spacial and temporal reality.

A writer of fiction and nonfiction, Pulley’s clans are Kinyaa’áani (Towering House People) and Táchii’nii (Red Running into Water People). Her writing has been described as “fierce, harrowing, haunting, and holy,” and “lit by love and throbbing with sorrow.”

In the “With Teeth” collection, Pulley explores how we tell stories, personally and collectively as a society, as we become stories ourselves. She crafts pieces that are by turns haunting, playful, and tragic, as the storytellers spiral in crisis, caught in the webs they weave around themselves.

“Narrative, throughout my childhood, was always fraught, unstable, nebulous, but also always housing many truths,” says Pulley. “Like my mom’s weaving of stories, the ones in ‘With Teeth’ are a truth as well: a grappling of what it means to not only be human, but creatures accumulating memory, time, and aftermaths in order to make sense of a world.”

Pulley has published in numerous journals including Split Lip, Monkeybicycle, The Offing, Waxwing, and As/Us. Her essays have been anthologized in “Counternarratives from Women of Color Academics,” “#NotYourPrincess: Voices of Native American Women,” “Women Write Resistance,” and most recently “Shapes of Native Nonfiction.” A former editor of Quarterly West and South Dakota Review, she is the founding editor of Hairstreak Butterfly Review.

She received a Ph.D. from the University of Utah in fiction with an emphasis in the evolution and de-evolution of novel forms and joined the CC Department of English faculty in 2016. Pulley teaches texts by contemporary Native American writers, fiction writing, and experimental forms in ethnic literature. “With Teeth,” published by New Rivers Press, was the winner of the 2018 Many Voices Project competition.