Lindumuzi Jabu Ndlovu ('19) Pursues MFA in Social Documentary Filmmaking

Feminist & Gender Studies is proud to announce Lindumuzi Jabu Ndlovu (Film & Media Studies major and Feminist & Gender Studies minor '19) is pursuing an MFA in Social Documentary Filmmaking at the School of Visual Arts in New York City.

During his studies, Jabu will continue working as Operations & Development Coordinator for Show of Force, a production house founded in 2006 by veteran film and television producers Maro Chermayeff and Jeff Dupre. Their work includes Soundbreaking, produced in partnership with legendary Beatles producer Sir George Martin for PBS (forthcoming); the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning Marina Abramović: The Artist is Present for HBO; Kehinde Wiley: An Economy of Grace, which won the 2014 SXSW Jury Prize for Best Documentary Short; Mann v. Ford, a feature-length documentary for HBO; Circus, a PBS series; and Carrier, the Emmy Award-winning PBS series. Show of Force is currently in production on Soundtracks: Songs That Made History, in partnership with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia (Seven Bucks Productions) and a multi-platform initiative on the global refugee crisis.

Congratulations, Jabu! We are so proud to know you!