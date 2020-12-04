Friday Feature: Hunt for the Wilderpeople

From acclaimed New Zealand director Taika Waititi, Hunt for the Wilderpeople is an irreverent comedy following the journey of two different generations of men. A defiant young boy finds a family and holds on to it even when outside forces work to disband his family. An old man finds comfort in fostering when life throws him. The entire film is hilarious hijinks, and the characters are absolutely funny even when some of the time the movie is sad. The two go on the run in the wild New Zealand bush and have to escape the police as well as a social services worker in a national manhunt. Definitely one to watch to get a nice long laugh!

(Cecelia Mweka)



Hunt for the Wilderpeople is only available to those with a CC single-sign-on account. First, log in to your library account on the Tutt home page (https://www.coloradocollege.edu/library). Search for Kanopy, then follow the viewing link. It might make you re-login with your single-sign-on info. Once in Kanopy, a search for Diabolique will bring it up.

Or, if you're already logged in, you may be able to hop directly to https://coloradocollege.kanopy.com/video/hunt-wilderpeople-0.

Don't hesitate to reach out to us via chat or email, if you have any trouble!

PS If you don't have a CC account, it's worth investigating whether your local library also has Kanopy - you might be able to stream the same film through them! PPLD, here in Colorado Springs, has Kanopy access as well.