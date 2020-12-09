Dr. Rushaan Kumar Joins the Board for the Society for Queer Asian Studies

Feminist & Gender Studies is proud to announce Dr. Rushaan Kumar, Assistant Professor, recently joined the Board for the Society for Queer Asian Studies (SQAS).

SQAS "seeks to promote research on non-normative, or 'queer,' genders and sexualities in Asia in any discipline or multidisciplinary field and, concomitantly, to provide support for Asia scholars with an interest in queer issues in Asia" with "a particular concern with supporting scholars whose research may be difficult or controversial in their focus region."

SQAS is an affiliate of the Association for Asian Studies, a "non-profit dedicated to the advancement of the field of Asian Studies through international exchange, networking, publications, research support, and career development."

Congratulations, Dr. Kumar! We are so proud to know you!