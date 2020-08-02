Cheanna Gavin ('18) Excels at the Developmental Disabilities Resource Center

Feminist & Gender Studies is proud to announce Cheanna Gavin (Feminist & Gender Studies '18) is excelling at the Developmental Disabilities Resource Center (DDRC), where she recently became a Service Coordinator and Case Manager for children up to 3 years old.

Since 1964, the DDRC, a nonprofit private corporation, has provided “services and supports to adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities” by offering “quality programs and resources to people and their families in Jefferson, Clear Creek, Gilpin and Summit counties.”

As a Service Coordinator and Case Manager, Cheanna is responsible for coordinating screenings, managing the referral and intake process; planning, coordinating, and monitoring services and support; ensuring health and safety needs, as well as due process protections, are met; and that services are delivered according to State and Waiver guidelines.

Congratulations, Cheanna! We are so proud to know you!