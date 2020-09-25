Call for summer 2021 proposals

Faculty Colleagues:

The Summer Session Committee is happy to announce that the proposal period for 2021 Summer Blocks Away is open. Proposals for Summer 2021 Blocks which take place beyond the campus, whether domestic or abroad, may be submitted on Summit at this address. . The proposals will be due by October 21, 2020, to allow enough time for the Summer Session Committee to review each proposal and approve 2021 summer programs prior to the scheduled November 2 opening of the student application window. If you have any questions about requirements of the proposal, please do not hesitate to contact either myself abertsche@colloradocollege.edu or Jim Burke, Director of Summer Session jburke@coloradocollege.edu

Yours truly,

Allen Bertsche, Director

Global Education