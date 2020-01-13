Call for Alumni Nominations

The Colorado College Alumni Association Council (AAC) requests nominations for two important endeavors: 1) outstanding alumni candidates to serve on the Colorado College Board of Trustees; and 2) deserving individuals to receive Alumni Association awards.



We are seeking trustee candidates to replace Elected Alumni Trustee Antonio F. Rosendo ’02 and Young Alumni Trustee Jarod Rutledge ’17, whose terms expire June 30, 2020. Although any alumni can be nominated, we are seeking candidates who have demonstrated a high level of commitment and leadership to the college. Specifically, we look for a track record of proven dedication to Colorado College as well as dedication to one’s profession and personal accomplishments. The elected alumni trustee (elected by the alumni-at-large) serves one six-year term.

The young alumni trustee (selected by the AAC Nominations and Awards Committee and approved by the AAC with final approval by the Board of Trustees) serves one two-year term that must be completed within five years of graduation. Both alumni trustees serve as full voting members of the Board of Trustees. Their input and energy are integral to the work of the board.



Additional information for the AAC governance positions on the Board of Trustees is found on the criteria web page. The deadline for submitting elected alumni trustee and young alumni trustee nominations is Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Candidates selected will be confirmed in April.



Alumni Association Award recipients are selected in the spring and are honored during the Homecoming Convocation ceremony. Descriptions of the AAC awards are on the AAC awards page where you’ll also find the link to submit a nomination.



The deadline for submitting nominations for 2020 recognition is Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.



We trust you will want to honor one or more deserving candidates with an opportunity to contribute to the advancement of our alma mater or to be recognized for outstanding achievement. We also encourage you to nominate yourself if you are interested in serving as the elected alumni trustee or young alumni trustee.