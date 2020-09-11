Borrowing Books from the Library

You have several options for using library materials. Request books from the library collection including view online and electronic materials, and borrow from other libraries.

You can request books owned by Colorado College’s Tutt Library through the library catalog.

Most of the books in the library are pretty academic, but we also have a good collection of contemporary fiction, poetry, graphic novels, and so on.

This fall, no one will be able to browse the library shelves (or “stacks”). Everyone will have to use the following method to request books. And will pick up their books at the library themselves when they are ready.

Watch this two minute video to see how to make a request:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/fk7p0xznh8jzaj6/How%20to%20Request%20a%20Book.mp4?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/fk7p0xznh8jzaj6/How%20to%20Request%20a%20Book.mp4?dl=0 Then go to the library home page to do it yourself: https://www.coloradocollege.edu/library/

For off-campus students who can't otherwise use the library, we have curbside service enabled.

Full instructions are here, and there is a mention & link on the library home page: https://www.coloradocollege.edu/library/borrowing/index.html#curbside

For immediate access, you can limit your search in the catalog to electronic books and resources.

Interlibrary Loan is available for CC faculty, students, and staff.